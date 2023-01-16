Following the Supreme Court verdict nullifying the election of Dr Jones Onyereri as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Imo West senatorial District, leaders and critical stakeholders of the party in Orlu Zone have vehemently declared Chief Emeka Ihedioha persona nongrata for 'masterminding' the loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a press conference weekend organized by leaders of the party in Orlu zone, the group frowned at Ihedioha’s brazen desperation to pull down every party leader in order to clinch their party’s Governorship ticket after his two unsuccessful outgoings, and warned him to stay clear of the zone.

Addressing newsmen, Amb Iwuoha Ofonagoro, Chief Damian Nzeribe and Dr (Mrs) Akwuiwu Josephine who spoke on behalf of others expressed anger that after Dr Onyereri’s victory at the Appeal Court, the other two candidates, Hon Jerry Alagboso and Dr ThankGod Ezeani decided to withdraw the suit, adding that immediately Ihedioha got wind of the possible settlement summoned the duo and encouraged them to challenge the emergence of Dr Onyereri up to Supreme Court.

Amb Iwuoha Ofonagoro, Chief Damian Nzeribe and Dr (Mrs) Akwuiwu Josephine maintained that for denying Orlu people the chances of having a Senatorial Candidate in the 2023 election, Ihedioha has dug his political grave and as such should not consider stepping into the zone for campaign.

“What interest does Ihedioha, Irona, Ugwu and their co-conspirators have in Orlu zone to go this far? How would they prefer our party not to be on the ballot if they are not supporting either, Senator Ostia Izunaso of APC, or Chief Charles Ahize of Labour Party? How would our Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar garner 25% votes in Orlu zone when our party does not have a Senatorial Candidate for now? Until Ihedioha and his accomplices answer these questions, Orlu zone people will continue to declare them persona nongrata.” They submitted.

According to them, all their efforts, financial involvements, time and devotion to elect a man that can embrace every Orlu zone person has become wasted on the altar of selfishness, greed and malice, assuring Ihedioha of their people’s resolve to revenge in due cause.

Reacting further, Orlu zone PDP leaders and stakeholders called on party members across the state not to be excited with Emeka Ihedioha’s political ambition, saying that it would be an impossibility for any evil, wicked and vindictive person to grab or retain power in Imo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach Ihedioha’s spokesman, Chibuike Onyeukwu for reaction proved abortive as at press time.

Source: Legit.ng