With less than six weeks to the presidential elections, more prophesies and revelation has begun to emerge over who becomes Nigeria's president

Most recently, Senior Pastor of Dunamis, Paul Enenche in his sermon revealed God's ordained presidential candidate'

He revealed that God's candidate is one hails from a marginalised region of Nigeria and one with a corrupt-free record

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche has revealed God's preferred candidate in next month's presidential elections.

Pastor Enenche during his sermon on Sunday, January 15 revealed the attributes of God's ordained presidential candidate ahead of next month's election.

Pastor Enenche during his sermon said God's ordained candidate is one who hails from a marginalised region in Nigeria. Photo: Dr Paul Enenche, Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Daily Independent, Pastor Enenche said:

“We know the will of God for Nigeria; if you have eyes and listen, then you know. Who is he with so many youths in his support? Who is he that has enough health and vitality and is not baggage of affliction? Who is he that has enough mental clarity, sharpness, precision, and accuracy of presentation and not speaking garbage that is a subject of mockery?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He stated God's ordained candidate is one whose success story in life cannot be attributed to public funds but to the independent works of their hands.

Pastor Enenche said:

"We have many people whose money can not be traced except to government and public office; we don’t know what they bought or sold except that they were in government and became rich."

2023 presidency: God's candidate is one with a corrupt-free record - Pastor Enenche

He stated that God's ordained candidate is one whose public and private life is known and explanatory to ordinary Nigerians without any ounce of secrecy or deception.

The pragmatic cleric further stated that the ordained candidate of God for Nigerians is one whose records are transparent.

He said:

"Who is he that has come out of the marginalized zone of this nation where it appeared that people from that zone must not grow? Who is he that has a heart for people while others don’t? I think you all know who I’m talking about.”

Source: Legit.ng