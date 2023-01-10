The son of the DG of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, has given an eyewitness account of what transpired between his mother and the NNPP governorship candidate in Kano

Kano - The son of Yusuf Bichi, the director general of the department of state services (DSS), Abba, has revealed details of the claim that Aisha, his father's wife, ordered the arrest of the governorship candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

The young Bichi took to his Instagram page on Monday night, January 9, and shared what happened in detail.

It was earlier reported on Monday that Abba Gida Gida, the NNPP guber candidate, was arrested following a confrontation he had with the Aisha at the gate of the VIP lounge of the Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday night.

While denying the claim, Bichi writes:

“The wife of the DG DSS never ordered the arrest of Abba Gida Gida or the killing of his political goon! The convoy of the DG DSS wife was blocked by the thugs of Abba and the DSS agents demanded entrance into the airport which the goons denied. The agents approached and the goons turned violent while Abba Gida Gida was watching from his car.

“The DSS agents decided to make entry again into the airport, then Abba Gida Gida who was in his car decided to come down from his car and started harassing the DSS agents and ordered his goons to be violent. While all of this was happening the wife of the DG DSS came down from her car and pleaded with Abba Gida Gida to let it go which (sic) he turned on the wife of the DG and started raining insults on her.

“One of his goons attempted to go after the wife of the DG that’s when the DSS agents attached to her neutralise him which resulted in his injuries."

