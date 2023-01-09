LIVE UPDATES: Excitement as President Buhari visits Adamawa
President Muhammadu Buhari is visiting Adamawa state to campaign for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party ahead of the coming general elections.
Atiku, Peter Obi should be afraid
Opposition parties have been asked to be scared as thousands of Nigerians storm Adamawa for the kick-off of APC campaign in Adamawa.
For the records
Buhari will lead APC Campaign in these states Lagos, Adamawa, Cross River, Katsina, Imo, Yobe, Kwara, Katsina, Ogun, and Nasarawa.
Buhari arrives Adamawa
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Adamawa to flag-off APC campaigns in the state.
Police deploys personnel
The Adamawa State Police Command has deployed additional assets to ensure a hitch-free visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.
On arrival, the president is expected to pay homage to the paramount ruler of the state and Lamido Adamawa, Barkindo Mustapha, after which he would proceed to the venue of the meeting.
NAN also reports that politicians, and well-wishers, especially the loyalists of the APC, have been mobilised in anticipation of the arrival of the august visitor.
Samaila Tadawus, the state APC chairman, expressed optimism that the coming of the president would further increase the electoral chances of the party, saying Mr Buhari’s presence will definitely add value to the party’s candidates.