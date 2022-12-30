Late president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, has been described as a patriot by Afenifere

Afenifere who also listed some of the different roles played by Obiozor in Nigeria's history lauded him for his tenacity

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation also revealed that the late diplomat was always eager to look out for the welfare of his people

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the late President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, as a patriot who placed his intellectual endowment to the service of humanity both at the global stage and within his country of origin.

A tribute authorised on behalf of Afenifere by its national publicity secretary, Jare Ajayi, referenced Obiozor’s roles at different times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

He said, “In those various positions, Obiozor displayed admirable leadership skills, an inimitable scholarship and valuable diplomatese.

“Both at the time he served as the head of the NIIA and as the country’s envoy to the United States of America, Obiozor gave account of himself as a consummate scholar, an intellectual, a diplomat, and as a patriot.”

Ajayi stated that Afenifere leaders had cause to interact more closely with Obiozor through the instrumentality of the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum of which the late scholar was a co-leader.

“At meetings of the SMBLF, the scholar, diplomat and stateman in Obiozor never failed to show whenever he contributed to any issue being discussed. He and other leaders in the Forum always demonstrated their desire to protect and promote the interests of their people.”

Source: Legit.ng