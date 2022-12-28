Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the north has no excuse not to support and vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to him, Tinubu has made enough sacrifices for democracy and the development of Nigeria, especially his efforts towards supporting the course of northerners, hence, it is time to pay back.

Ganduje made the remark at an event hosted by a support group, Volunteers For Democracy under the leadership of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Alhaji held at the Sani Abacha stadium.

He said, “The north and northerners have no excuse not to support and vote for Tinubu and the APC. Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done incredibly well while supporting the course of the northerners and the development of Nigeria. So, it is time to pay back.

“Tinubu supported Buhari all the way until he became president. He did not ask for any political appointment and continued to support the government. I have never seen someone who loves northerners like him.”

