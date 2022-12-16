The young lady who was killed after she boarded a Lagos state Bus Rapid Transport scheme has been buried amid tears

Oluwabamise Ayanwola, 22, was buried at the Atan Cemetery, Yaba, in Lagos on Friday, December 16

Having gone missing in February after boarding the state-owned bus scheme, Ayanwola's body was found after a few days

The 22-year-old girl, Oluwabamise Ayanwola, who was found dead after boarding a Bus Rapid Transport scheme in February 2023 has been buried.

The Punch reports that Bamise was buried at the Atan Cemetery, Yaba, in Lagos on Friday, December 16, amid tears and mourning.

22-year-old Bamise has been buried amid tears by her family members. Photo: The Punch

Details from the event showed Bamise's siblings and family members dressed in white while they carried an enlarged photograph of the last fashion designer.

The 22-year-old lady went missing after she boarded a bus from the Chevron area of Lekki, Lagos while going home from Oshodi - where she worked.

However, Ayanwola's body was later found days after she was declared missing following a Whatsapp conversation between her and her sister.

However, the BRT driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, who has arrested days after and is facing charges bordering on conspiracy, sexual abuse and murder over Ayanwola’s death.

She's crying for help but I was helpless, driver of BRT bus who murdered Bamise entered shares what happened

The driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) the slain 22-year-old lady boarded had earlier given his account of what transpired on that fateful day.

In an interview, Andrew Nice, who was apprehended by the police, said he had no hand in the murder of the young lady.

Recalling the incident, Andrew said she was crying for help but he couldn't help as he was at gunpoint.

Police confirm the arrest of driver of BRT bus that the murdered lady boarded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the police had arrested the driver of the BRT bus the murdered young lady had entered.

The command, through Adekunle Ajisebutu, Lagos police spokesperson had earlier revealed that the missing Oluwabamise was found dead and her remains had been deposited in the mortuary.

He said:

“The Lagos state police command regrets to inform the public that Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus on 26/2/2022 has been found dead..."

Source: Legit.ng