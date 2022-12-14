The United Kingdom has announced an opening for applications for its Teacher Qualification Status

Interestingly, Nigeria is among African countries whose citizens can apply for the status starting from February 2023

Although the UK government said applicants do not need initial teaching qualifications, they are required to have at least two years of teaching experience

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians have been listed among African countries whose citizens can now apply for qualified teacher status through the Teaching Regulation Agency in the United Kingdom.

The application opens in February 2023 as contained on the UK government’s website by its Department for Education.

Applicants do not need initial teaching qualifications as the foreign government offers a training programme for potential migrants.

However, the UK noted that applicants must have a minimum of two years of teaching experience.

In a statement sighted by Punch the government said:

“From February 1, 2023, teachers who qualified in the following nine countries (listed above) will also be able to apply to the QTR through the TRA.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This change is part of the launch of a new service.

“Teachers from all eligible countries will have to show they meet a consistent set of criteria for the award of the QTS. Over time, this route will be opened to qualified teachers from every country outside the UK..."

Below are the requirements for applicants must possess for the offer:

A first (bachelor’s) degree from a UK or non-UK university An English language qualification (same standard as a grade four GCSE) A maths qualification (same standard as a grade four GCSE to teach children aged three to 11 in primary school) A physics, chemistry, or biology (science) qualification (same standard as a grade four GCSE)

Source: Legit.ng