Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential flagbearer and Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has joined the list of the 100 Most Influential Africans

Grammy Award-winning singer, Burna Boy also topped the list alongside best-selling authors and designers

Meanwhile, Five heads of state make the list including President Ruto of Kenya; former head of state President Olusegun Obasanjo and others, make the list

The New African magazine has released its list of ‘100 Most In­fluential Africans,’ celebrating achievements of people “whose lives and work have created far-reaching ripples within the con­tinent and abroad.”

On the list which appears in this year’s Christlistmas (Decem­ber/January) issue of ‘New Africa,’ are the likes of heads of state, Kenya’s new President, Wil­liam Arap Ruto; Rwanda’s Paul Kagame who has appeared over the years on the list year out, and Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio, who has allocated over 20% of his country’s budget to education.

Peter Obi, Obasanjo makes the list

Also on the list published by Africa’s longest-established pan-African English periodical are former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Peter Obi, candidate of the country’s Labour Party candidate for the February 2023 elections, Daily Independent reported.

Creatives on the list

The list equally parades the crème of Africa’s creative talent comprising writers, singers, ac­tors, designers, editors, journal­ists, chefs and even Tiktokers, including Kenya’s actress Lu­pita Nyong’o, UK Vogue editor Edward Enninful, and Nigerian entertainer- Burna Boy, in addi­tion to the continent’s best-sell­ing authors and designers cur­rently creating a unique African aesthetic that cannot be ignored.

