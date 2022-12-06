The 2022 yuletide season will be full of fun for residents of Agege local government and it environs at large

According to the organisers of the event, the7-day celebration will kick off on December 16 with Jumat Special prayers

Some of the activities lined up for the event include cultural and traditional display, beauty pageant tagged Miss Agege among others

Residents of Agege local government and it environs at large are set to witness memorable events during this yuletide season.

This was disclosed by Afolabi Ayantayo, special adviser, parastatal and monitoring to the Lagos state state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a press briefing held on Tuesday, December 6.

Agege residents to have fun filled yuletide. Photo credit: Aanu Adegun

According to Ayantayo, the Agege Day Celebration was created to illuminate, entertain, inform and educate people of ancestral town. He added that the celebration will also help in sustaining the cohesion among the people of Agege by bringing people who have lived in the town far and wide together.

Accrding to him, the 7-day celebration will begin with Jumat Special prayers at the Marca Mosque on December, 16. On day-two of the program, a beauty pageant tagged Miss Agege will be held at the WAB Multipurpose Event Center at Capitol Road on Saturday, December 17.

On Sunday, a special church service will be conducted at the Saint Saviours African Church Agege.

Secondary school students will be getting all the attention on Monday 19 as a debate competition will be held at Government College Ipaja Road. Also, cultural and traditional display will follow suit at the NYSC Camp, Ipaja on December 20.

Team Agege and Team Orile-Agege will slug it out on the football pitch on Wednesday 21st at the Alwarun Islam Model College.

The grand finale will be the N500m fund raising for Agege Education Development and performing live at the occasion will be King Wasiu Ayinde Kwam 1 who will close the celebrations on the 22nd December, 2022 at the Agege stadium.

