A Lagos-based cyber security expert and project manager, Oluwatosin Doherty, has advised the federal government to invest more in arts and culture as a means to make young Nigerians creative and productive in their chosen careers.

Legit.ng reports that Doherty made this known in Lagos on Saturday, December 3, in a chat with the press on the motive behind organizing K-Fest 2022, an event that promotes Korean culture.

Oluwatosin Doherty explains why Nigeria's government must invest more in arts and culture. Credit: Wale Akinola.

Source: Original

She said that investing more in arts and culture would enable Nigerians an easy way to connect with other people from different cultural backgrounds globally.

Doherty noted:

"The federal government should invest more in art and culture and I think that is the easiest way to get across to other people. One thing we share in common as human beings is that we laugh, drink, we listen to music as in a community family.

"We should be able to share that with people and expose them to others. Researching and focusing on what we have in common. For instance, I didn’t know Korean people slap their children when they are rude and it reminds me of being scolded as a Nigerian."

Why federal government must invest in arts and culture

Oluwatosin, who is a daughter of Adedeji Doherty, the former Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said investing in culture would make people become creative and find productive things to do themselves.

She said:

"I think investing in that is a way to get people to become creative and to find productive things to do themselves. If they are focusing on dancing, music or culture, they don’t engage in something that is not beneficial to society.

"Here, people are making friends, laughing and having a nice time. It is said that an idle hand is a devil’s workshop. If you don’t have something to do, there is a likelihood of being influenced. I feel this is the best way to get people engaged and to educate them about other cultures and what the world is becoming – a global community."

She added that being able to think and be open to other cultures will give Nigerians an opportunity to know how their life is being affected.

According to her:

"We are all aware of what is happening in Russia, and Ukraine. The fact that food prices are on the high side does not mean that Nigeria is bad, there are other countries in place, where is fertilizer coming from, why is rice so expensive because they are importing it and what is happening in the place rice is being imported?

Speaking on why she and friends organised K-Fest 2022, Oluwatosin said the purpose was to bring together a community of people who share the same ideas on the culture of other people across the globe.

Doherty stated:

"We are celebrating cinema and TV shows. My friends and I love watching Korean dramas and Korean restaurants. We want a community and an event to bring us together. We started with a social media page and we were surprised within a couple of weeks, we had a hundred followers, people saying are you going to have an event to bring everybody together.

"We said we should organize, reach out to vendors, and send out invites and here you can see people gathered here. This is awesome, it is not age-restricted – the young and the old are invited. Nigerian parents who love watching Indian movies, see Korean dramas from another perspective."

She further explained:

"I have Korean friends and for me personally, I love their movies, I get to learn about their culture and I feel that there are lots they share in common with the Nigerian culture in terms of respect. They have a lot of respect for their elders, family values and things like that. Their movie is very entertaining without being vulgar and their song is nice.

"I feel we can tap into the cross-pollination of cultures going on in the world because prior to this, I don’t think I have heard about any festival celebrated in other cultures here. I am like if you can’t go because not everybody can afford it but if you come here, you can have a taste of Korean food. It is one step away from going to Korea.

On the lesson for Nigerians concerning K-Fest 2022, Oluwatosin stated that the event afforded people the opportunity to have a taste of Korean food and some of their cultural values.

She said:

"This is to give people the opportunity to have a taste of Korean food. Earlier, we had someone who came to teach the Korean alphabet, numbers 1-10. This is to expose people to different cultures and give them international perspectives. Here, they are exposed to what they watch in the films."

