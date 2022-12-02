The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has fixed dates for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs ahead of next year’s general election

The commission said it also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards

After 15th January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until 22nd January 2023

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Nigerians who participated in the voters’ registration exercise would be able to collect their Permanent Voters Cards from December 12.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja and signed by the commissioner in charge of voters education, Festus Okoye.

According to the statement, the Commission met, on Thursday, December 1 2022, and deliberated on a number of issues, including the dates for the collection of Permanent Voters Cards nationwide.

The statement read in part:

“Consequently, the Commission has fixed Monday 12 December 2022 to Sunday 22 January 2023 as the dates for the collection of PVCs in all the 774 Local Government Offices of the Commission throughout the Federation.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023. Those that are unable to collect their PVCs at the Local Government Offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Electoral Wards. After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until January 22, 2023.

“All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.

“All the RECs and Electoral Officers have been directed to convene a meeting with the critical stakeholders in their States and Local Government Areas, including traditional and religious leaders, civil society groups, community-based organisations and the media to brief them on the modalities for the collection of the PVCs in order to sensitise the public and ensure seamless exercise.

“Similarly, RECs and EOs have also been directed to set up help desks to assist registrants with complaints about their PVCs or with the PVC collection procedure for immediate redress.

“The Commission appreciates the patience and understanding of Nigerians, especially those who registered as voters or applied for transfer/replacement of their cards from January to July 2022. In making the cards available for collection, the Commission is also working to ensure that the process is simple and hitch-free for Nigerians.”

2023 general election: Electoral sensitisation hits Abuja IDPs camp

Meanwhile, head of the 2023 general elections, electoral sensitisation programs have taken another dimension as The Albino Foundation took its sensitisation campaign to the camp of internally displaced persons (IDP).

On Saturday, December 3, the foundation took a trip to the IDP camp at Durumi, Abuja, to commemorate the “International Day of Persons with Disability” with the theme: ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development; The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World.’

Speaking at the event, the founder of The Albino Foundation, Jake Epelle, said the voter education campaign for the IDPs showed inclusiveness for other segments of the Nigerian population. Epelle stated that the 2023 election will set an exemplary record as Nigeria’s electoral body has everything in place to ensure the proper inclusion of PWDs in the voting process of the forthcoming 2023 election.

