A middle-aged woman abducted by kidnappers in Nnewi north local government of Anambra state has regained freedom

The woman was said to have regained freedom precisely a month when she was kidnapped on Thursday, November 1

Her freedom from the kidnapper's den was due to a vigilante group's intervention and successful operation

Anambra, Nnewi - Nnewi Central Vigilante Group in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has rescued a middle age woman who kidnappers abducted.

Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, gathered that the woman, whose name was given as Ogedimma Ndubisi, was abducted at Coscharis bus stop, along Ozubulu Road, Akamili - Umudim, Nnewi.

Ogedimma Ndubisi was reportedly abducted on Thursday, November 1. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

The abduction was said to have occurred in the evening hours of Thursday, November 1, when she was waiting for a commercial vehicle to convey her home after work.

Nnewi CSO confirms incident

The Chief Security Officer of the Nnewi community, Chief Maduka Atuenyi, confirmed the development.

According to him:

"The kidnappers targeted the woman when she closed from work, and kidnapped her. She was waiting for a vehicle to convey her home. While she was still waiting at the bus stop, three men armed with guns, came down from a sports utility vehicle, forced her into their vehicle, tied her up, and drove off.

"When vigilante operatives from the Nnewi Central Vigilante Group were alerted, they pursued the suspected kidnappers. When their vehicle fell into a ditch, they abandoned their victim and fled."

The victim, who also spoke to Legit.ng, praised the security operatives for their gallantry, and thanked God for rescuing her from the kidnappers.

