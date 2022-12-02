The proposed Finance Bill 2022 was the focus of the National Economic Council at its latest meeting which was virtual

Members of the council were briefed on the main features of the bill by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed

The council which is chaired by VP Yemi Osinbajo, comprises the 36 governors and the Central Bank governor and also attended by some ministers

Zoom - The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday, December 1 at an extraordinary virtual meeting received briefings on the proposed Finance Bill 2022 and resolved to update the draft with additional inputs from governors as the bill goes ahead to the Federal Executive Council.

At the meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, members of the council were briefed on the main features of the bill by the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Hajia Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.

According to the minister, the proposed Finance Bill 2022 is anchored on five fundamental policy drivers which are:

Tax equity;

Climate change;

Job creation/economic growth;

Tax incentives’ reform and

Revenue generation/tax administration

She added that the bill seeks to amend relevant taxes, excises and duty statutes in line with the macroeconomic policy reforms of the federal government and to amend and make further provisions in specific laws in connection with the public financial management of the federation.

The minister further noted that extensive consultations have been done on aspects of the bill such as tax avoidance and tax evasion by introducing a general anti-avoidance route.

Several governors commented on the presentation of the bill, including the governors of Sokoto, Borno, Kaduna, Kebbi, Ogun among others.

It was then resolved that state governors should make additional inputs just as the proposed bill is being sent forward for consideration to the Federal Executive Council before the president sends it to the National Assembly.

At the meeting, the newly sworn-in Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was also formally welcomed to the council by the vice president and other members.

