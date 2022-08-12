BudgIT, a Nigerian civic organisation, has released a sub-national salary survey which revealed states in the country not owing workers and those who are yet to pay civil servants from at least one month and above.

In its report, BudgIT has it that states like Edo, Ebonyi, Ondo & Taraba have not paid some workers for up to six months and above.

Below is a full list of compliant states who are not owing workers at least after the end of July:

Sokoto Borno Zamfara Katsina Jigawa Yobe Kano Bauchi Gombe FCT, Abuja Kebbi Niger Kaduna Kwara Enugu Oyo Ogun Ekiti Osun Lagos Akwa Ibom Rivers Bayelsa Anambra

List of Nigerian states owing workers one month to 3 years salary as of July 2022

A new report had revealed a list of 12 states governors who have refused to pay the monthly salaries accruable to civil service workers in their states as and when due.

The report which was compiled by BudgIT, a civic-tech organisation on advocacy for transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s public finance, revealed that the states owe their workers at least one month’s salary as of July 28, 2022.

The organisation expressed displeasure over the condition the civil servants are forced to survive on.

BudgIT speaks

While speaking about the current realities of affected workers, Iniobong Usen, BudgIT’s Head of Research and Policy Advisory, noted that civil servants’ remuneration, whether at the state or federal level – as and when due – is a necessary part of the employer/employee relationship.

This affects the smooth working of the government. This is not only because the survival and livelihood of civil servants depend on timely salary payment but also because the government’s refusal to pay smacks of the disregard for the legal obligation to pay.

He added:

“Nigerian civil servants are unfortunately no strangers to delays and gaps in monthly salary payments. Despite belonging to the executive implementing arm of the government, they have been left without payments in many instances. With several states guilty of this non-payment, civil servants are often at wit’s end at ‘month end’.

Our latest salary survey across the 36 states reveals that some civil servants have not been paid in 30 months. Abia state has not paid some workers in 22 months, while more than 10 states owe at least a month's salary as of July 28, 2022."

