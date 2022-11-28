The federal government has announced the extension of the resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train lines services

Mu'azu Jaji Sambo, the minister of transportation said the extension is to educate people on the new ticketing policies

Sambo added that the new ticketing policy is the beginning of a security check as it will allow the government to profile, who is on the board

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has announced the extension of the resumption date for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service.

This was disclosed by the minister of transportation, Mu'azu Jaji Sambo, during an inspection tour to access the state of readiness of the rail line, Leadership reported.

FG extends resumption of Abuja Kaduna rail line Photo Credit: Nigeria Railway

Source: AFP

The minister disclosed that the government decided to extend the resumption of the train line so that the people can be well enlightened on the rule and regulations that they need to know.

The minister added that the extension became necessary because of the new requirement for ticketing.

Latest about Abuja Kaduna rail line

According to Sambo, the lines are fully secured and ready for the new operations.

He added that the new ticketing system will allow the government to know who is on board at every given point in time.

His statement reads in part:

"We have introduced a new system before you buy a ticket. The purchase of a ticket requires you to provide a phone number and a national identification number in order to profile because that is the beginning of the security checks.

“So, at any point in time when a train moves from one station to another we know who and who are on board. If you don’t have an NIN you are not going to board our train. It is as simple as that. if you are a minor, an adults will pay for you and will register for you and an adult can only register for not more than four minors.

Source: Legit.ng