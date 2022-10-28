Operatives of the State Security Services (SSS) in a joint operation with the police and other security agencies have arrested some suspected terrorists

The suspected terrorists were arrested in different locations across the Federal Capital Territory including Maraba

Sources said that the arrested suspected are currently being detained in a facility by the secret police

The Nigerian government has detained 35 members of the Islamic State West Africa Province commanders suspected to be masterminds of a planned terrorist attack in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Punch reports that the suspected terrorists were arrested during a joint operation carried out by operatives of the State Security Services, the National Intelligence Agency, the police and other security agencies across the country.

Five ISWAP commanders were among those arrested in the Federal Capital Territory. Photo: Guardian

Sources said during the successful security operation, five ISWAP commanders and 30 other fighters were arrested.

Suspected terrorist arrests made in different locations in Abuja

It was also gathered that the suspects were arrested in their various hideouts in different areas of Abuja, including Mararaba and other satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory.

The source also confirmed that the suspects are being held at the SSS facility pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation and further arraignment in court.

Terror alert: Again, US raises alarm over safety in Abuja, rolls out 13 travel advisory for its citizens

The United States government urged its citizens to evacuate Abuja, Nigeria's capital amid fear of a terror attack.

Employees and families of the United States consulate have also been advised to leave the capital.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies said all proactive measures are in place while urging residents not to panic.

Terror alert: “United States bluffing, Nigeria is safer than in recent times”, says Lai Mohammed

Similarly, Nigerians have been urged not to panic following a terror alert that was issued by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture said the terror alert by the US only caused panic and does not depict the true state of Nigeria.

He said all security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on any imminent attack.

