The Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured another conviction against one Tope Peter Obi in Lagos

A state high court in Lagos convicted and sentenced Obi to one-year imprisonment for possession of fraudulent documents

The development has, however, attracted heated reactions as Nigerians wonder why the convict's name is closely similar to that of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Ikeja, Lagos - Justice O.A. Okunuga of the Lagos state high court sitting in Ikeja, on Tuesday, November 22, convicted and sentenced one, Tope Peter Obi, to one-year imprisonment for possession of fraudulent documents.

The convict was arraigned by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents.

Tope Peter Obi was convicted and sentenced to a one-year jail term for possessing fraudulent documents. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

In a statement on Wednesday, November 23, the anti-graft commission explained that the offence was contrary to Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

Tope Peter Obi pleads guilty

He pleaded "guilty" to the one-count charge.

Given his plea, the prosecuting counsel, G.C. Akaogu, reviewed the facts, detailing how intelligence reports had linked the defendant to the alleged crime, upon which he was arrested and subjected to further investigation.

The statements of the defendant and the items recovered from him were also tendered in evidence by the prosecution.

Following the defendant's guilty plea and the evidence presented before the court, the trial Judge found him guilty as charged.

Nigerians react to Tope Peter Obi's conviction

Legit.ng notes that the convict's name which closely resembles that of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has attracted reactions from Nigerians.

Nero Dnero commented on Facebook:

"Na 'Tope' change this matter o! If not, by now everywhere for don de see road."

Sanusi Bani Idris said:

"This name sha, Tope Peter Obi, this name no clear at all"

Tony Matinjah said:

"Tope Peter Obi? Yoruba + Igbo. What a combo!"

Veki-Emëoyõ Goddon-Chukwuëmëka Bishop said:

"How manage Obi and Tope enter one person name? Tomorrow make the Tope no miss come begin cause unnecessary issues oh.

"Let's be guided. I have saved this one for future purpose just in case. I don't like what I hate. With Nigeria nothing is impossible."

Ebuka Peter said:

"When I saw 'obi' heart almost skipped "

Ibrahim Mati Kunya said:

"Am I seeing Peter Obi name abi na my eyes dey pain me."

“Zazu Omolalomi” in trouble: EFCC arrests man impersonating Portable

In another report, the EFCC arrested a Disc Jockey, Famotemi Toluwani Timothy, for allegedly impersonating popular street-pop entertainer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable.

According to the anti-graft agency, Timothy was nabbed by the EFCC operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command on Thursday, September 29.

The Ekiti-based DJ, from of Igede-Ekiti in the Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti state, was accused of opening an Instagram account with the name “Zazu Omolalomi Portable” where he claimed to be the singer.

Source: Legit.ng