JUST IN: Nigerian Military Releases Full List of Terrorist Commanders, Announces Bounty for Information
Nigeria

JUST IN: Nigerian Military Releases Full List of Terrorist Commanders, Announces Bounty for Information

by  Nnenna Ibeh

The Nigerian Military has released names and identities of notorious terrorist commanders who have been on the front burner of insurgents' operations in the northeast, northwest and north-central region of the country.

Daily Trust reports that the military high command released the profiles of the terrorist commanders to the public on Monday, November 14.

The Defence Headquarters also assured that N5 million bounty would be paid to any Nigerian who has information on how the terrorists can be captured, urging the public to contact 09135904467.

Profiles of the wanted terrorists released are:

S/NoNameLGAState
1Sani DangoteDumbarum Village, Zurmi LGA Zamfara
2Bello Turji Gudda Fakai Village Zamfara
3LekoMozoj Village, Mutazu LGAKatsina
4Dogo NahaliYar Tsamiyar, JNO Village, Kankara LGAKatsina
5Halilu SububuSububu Village, Maradun LGAZamfara
6NagonaAngwan Galadima, Isa LGASokoto
7Nasanda Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA Zamfara
8Isiya Kwashen GaraKamfanin Daudawa village, Faskari LGAKatsina
9Ali Kachala a.k.a Ali KawajeKuyambara village, Danaadau Maru LGAZamfara
10Abu RaddeVaranda Village in Batsari LGAKatsina
11Dan-DaVaranda Village in Batsari LGAKatsina
12Sani GurguVaranda Village in Batsari LGAKatsina
13Umaru Dan NigeriaRafi Village, Mada District, Gusau LGAZamfara
14Nagala Maru LGAZamfara
15Alhaji Ado AlieroYankuzo Village, Tsafe LGAZamfara
16MonroeYantumaki Village, Dan LGAKatsina
17Gwaska DankaramiShamushele Village in Zuri LGAZamfara
18BaleriShinkafi LGAZamfara
19Mamudu TainangeVaranda Village in Batsari LGAKatsina

The DHQ said that the development become necessary following the need to sustain the tempo in clearing the insurgents from the hideouts and completely restoring peace back to the country.

ISWAP, Terrorists Ban Naira Transaction in Lake Chad, Makes New Rule

The recent move by the Nigerian government to redesign the nation's currency has thrown the Islamic State of the West African Province into a state of confusion.

ISWAP in a recent move has banned the use of the naira as a means of transaction in the Lake Chad region.

According to the terrorists, intend to replace the Nigerian Naira with CFA as the currency of trade in the region.

Millionaire bandit commander gunned down by security operatives

The Kaduna state government said security forces have ambushed and neutralised a notorious bandits’ commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’.

According to the government, the criminal is responsible for terrorising the Kaduna-Kachia road, Chikun and Igabi local councils.

The bandit and his gang ran into an ambush laid by security forces and after a fierce battle, they successfully neutralised the bandits' leader in the Gengere-Kaso general area.

