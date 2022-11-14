The Nigerian Military has released names and identities of notorious terrorist commanders who have been on the front burner of insurgents' operations in the northeast, northwest and north-central region of the country.

Daily Trust reports that the military high command released the profiles of the terrorist commanders to the public on Monday, November 14.

The Defence Headquarters also assured that N5 million bounty would be paid to any Nigerian who has information on how the terrorists can be captured, urging the public to contact 09135904467.

Profiles of the wanted terrorists released are:

S/No Name LGA State 1 Sani Dangote Dumbarum Village, Zurmi LGA Zamfara 2 Bello Turji Gudda Fakai Village Zamfara 3 Leko Mozoj Village, Mutazu LGA Katsina 4 Dogo Nahali Yar Tsamiyar, JNO Village, Kankara LGA Katsina 5 Halilu Sububu Sububu Village, Maradun LGA Zamfara 6 Nagona Angwan Galadima, Isa LGA Sokoto 7 Nasanda Kwashabawa, Village in Zurmi LGA Zamfara 8 Isiya Kwashen Gara Kamfanin Daudawa village, Faskari LGA Katsina 9 Ali Kachala a.k.a Ali Kawaje Kuyambara village, Danaadau Maru LGA Zamfara 10 Abu Radde Varanda Village in Batsari LGA Katsina 11 Dan-Da Varanda Village in Batsari LGA Katsina 12 Sani Gurgu Varanda Village in Batsari LGA Katsina 13 Umaru Dan Nigeria Rafi Village, Mada District, Gusau LGA Zamfara 14 Nagala Maru LGA Zamfara 15 Alhaji Ado Aliero Yankuzo Village, Tsafe LGA Zamfara 16 Monroe Yantumaki Village, Dan LGA Katsina 17 Gwaska Dankarami Shamushele Village in Zuri LGA Zamfara 18 Baleri Shinkafi LGA Zamfara 19 Mamudu Tainange Varanda Village in Batsari LGA Katsina

The DHQ said that the development become necessary following the need to sustain the tempo in clearing the insurgents from the hideouts and completely restoring peace back to the country.

ISWAP, Terrorists Ban Naira Transaction in Lake Chad, Makes New Rule

The recent move by the Nigerian government to redesign the nation's currency has thrown the Islamic State of the West African Province into a state of confusion.

ISWAP in a recent move has banned the use of the naira as a means of transaction in the Lake Chad region.

According to the terrorists, intend to replace the Nigerian Naira with CFA as the currency of trade in the region.

Millionaire bandit commander gunned down by security operatives

The Kaduna state government said security forces have ambushed and neutralised a notorious bandits’ commander known as ‘Dogo Maikasuwa’.

According to the government, the criminal is responsible for terrorising the Kaduna-Kachia road, Chikun and Igabi local councils.

The bandit and his gang ran into an ambush laid by security forces and after a fierce battle, they successfully neutralised the bandits' leader in the Gengere-Kaso general area.

Source: Legit.ng