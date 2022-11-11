The fourth wife of the former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has reportedly given birth to a new baby girl

Some of the fans of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday, November 10

The birth of the baby is generating mixed reactions on social media as some have issues with former Emir Sanusi still having kids at his age

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has reportedly welcomed a new baby girl with his fourth wife, Sa’adatu Barkindo.

The new baby's arrival was announced on social media by some of his fans on Thursday, November 10.

Former Kano emir Sanusi's fourth wife, Sa’adatu Barkindo, gave birth to a baby girl. Photo credit: Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II Fans Adamawa State Chapter

Muhammad Sanusi II and his wife, Sa’adatu Barkindo, got married in 2015, The Punch reported.

Reactions trail arrival former Kano emir's new baby

Ismail Tunde Vantage prayed:

"May God make her a coolness for your eyes and allow you to raise her to be a righteous Muslimah"

Victor Abang said:

"Congratulations, Sir! Man is still firing shots. No time!"

Ajekiigbe Suraj Tunde said:

"Barakallahu fiik. May Allah bless guide and rectify our affairs."

Frank Owoicho said:

"Mr Sanusi who happened to be a very socialized Muslim with a western touch still married four years wives and breeding community, when can we have another IBB from the North, the only Muslim reach man with only one wife and few kids."

Aina Olajide said:

"People should know that raising children goes beyond money. There are other needs. However, when children are too many, parents will not be able to manage them."

Eyinjuoluwa Arewa KB said:

"Congratulations..... May you never get tired of firing."

2023 election: Sanusi tells Tinubu his political party

In another report, the former emir of Kano, Sanusi, told the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, that he is not a member of any political party.

He said Nigeria is his party while speaking on “Improving subnational resilience against global economic chocks” in Kaduna on Saturday, October 15.

“I keep repeating, hope you remember that I lost my job at the central bank for this same problem. It is not about a particular party. I have no party. My party is Nigeria. This is the problem we had in 2014. Asiwaju (Tinubu) knows my party is Nigeria." he said.

