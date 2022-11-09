Chief Sunny Onuesoke, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, has affirmed that All Progressive Congress (APC) should not be allowed to remain in power beyond May 29 2023.

According to him, being a disorganized party, the APC cannot re-organise Nigeria and bring it back to the good days of leaders like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan of PDP.

Onuesoke who made the statement on the sidelines while addressing newsmen during the Arise TV Presidential Town Hall Meeting held recently at Abuja said those promoting APC as the party to herald positive change to Nigeria were already disappointed with the abysmal performance of the party in all ramification for over seven years in governance.

The widely traveled environmentalist wondered how a party that has not been able to effectively and efficiently organize her strategy and operations to do same for a complex nation as Nigeria especially in this era that the people are confronted with grave security threats as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and assassination amongst other sundry problems that has become a day to day activities in the country.

According to him, “APC came with lofty promises of creating a better life for Nigerians. They promised reducing the Dollar to One Naira, but presently, the Dollar had risen above N800″.

”They promised reducing fuel pump price, but presently, the commodity sells above N250 from N94 that is if it is available. Bag of rise that was N12,000 is now N45,000. Prices of commodities are rising daily. This is happening because Nigerians voted a disorganize party that cannot organize itself.”

He noted that APC administration was a certified failure that has brought unprecedented economic hardship, chaos, escalated insecurity, a state of anomie and hopelessness in the country in the last seven years and above.

Onuesoke alleged that APC as a party is ‘enfeebled and adrift’, plagued by ‘disunity, mismanagement and ‘arrogance of power’ and ‘self-aggrandizement’ which he alluded to evidently mismanaged and mutating crisis ridden APC.

The PDP Chieftain who said APC has no business fielding candidates in next year’s presidential election because it has destroyed the country disclosed that Nigeria has been face with myriads of problems since APC took over power in 2015.

Consequently, Onuesoke advised Nigerians to vote for PDP in 2023 election so as to return the Nation to the days of Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan when the economy was buoyant with cheap commodities coupled with security of life and properties.

Source: Legit.ng