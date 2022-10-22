Lagos bus drivers are not happy with the current leadership in the state as they decry ill-treatment in their daily activities

The aggrieved drivers who are unhappy over the money being collected from them by motor parks and garages management have given the government a seven-day ultimatum

This they noted in a statement and threatened to boycott major roads if their demands are not met

Lagos drivers, under the aegis of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria, have threatened a boycott of roads from October 31, 2022, over alleged extortion by motor parks and garages management.

In a statement made available to The Punch, on Friday, October 21, JDWAN called for seven days mass protest and a total boycott.

According to the statement, the aggrieved drivers are seeking an end to what it described as excessive extortion and harassment of drivers at various bus stops, garages and parks in Lagos, and asked the government to intervene.

Lagos drivers have threatened mass protest on roads, over alleged extortion, they however urged the state government to do the needful. Photo credit: Lagos State Government

Source: Facebook

The drivers lament bitterly over extortion, called on govt for assistance on the matter

They listed the points of alleged extortions to include: Badagry, Mile 2, Seme, Ogijo, Ikorodu, Ikeja, Agric Bus Stop and many parts of the state, saying they paid as high as N5000 and N7100 at some places.

The statement was signed by JDWAN’s National Leader, Chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary; Akintade Abiodun, Opeyemi Suleiman, Ajimatanarareje Feyisayo, and Taofeek Hassan respectively.

“This is to notify members of the public and the Lagos State Government over multiple and excessive extortions by the motor parks and garages management.

“We have been sentenced to the extortion and violent harassment by the state transport agencies – Lagos State motor parks and garages management and Lagos State caretaker committee,” the statement partly read.

Source: Legit.ng