The presidency has explained why the plane conveying President Muhammadu Buhari to Seoul, Seoul, South Korea, made a stopover.

In a statement released by the presidency on Sunday, October 23, it was gathered that stopovers during long flights are necessary for passengers to take breaks, and stretch their legs, while the aircraft undergoes mechanical and electrical checks.

The presidency said this was what happened on Sunday, October 23, when Buhari boarded flight 001 and had to stopover at a country it did not disclose.

The statement read in part:

"When going on official trips with long travel time, we always have no choice but to stop for what is called a technical stop-over.

"This stop-over happens in different countries depending on the direction of travel with us having some time to stretch our legs, take a break off the plane, and grab some local coffee and drinks.

"While doing this, the plane is taken through a routine of mechanical and electrical checks, refueling and re-evaluation before we continue the journey."

A Facebook subscriber, Emmanuel Nwokoye, who reacted to the development made this comment:

"How is this now our problem, we don't even know the president traveled and decided to stop over and use the toilet on his way."

Source: Legit.ng