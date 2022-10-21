President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred a fresh honourary award on ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and 43 other distinguished Nigerians

The NEAPS awardees also included the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike; senate president, Ahmed Lawan and his counterpart in the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila

NEAPS is an award given to some selected Nigerians based on their recognition and contribution to the public service

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has again honoured distinguished Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan and Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike.

The Nation reported that the president conferred the national excellence award in public service (NEAPS) on 44 outstanding Nigerians on Friday, October 21.

Buhari honours Jonathan, Wike, and 42 others Photo Credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The award is given to selected Nigerians based on their recognition of public service contributions. The senate president, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamia are also part of the awardees.

Details of award Buhari gave to Jonathan, Wike

NEAPS is a recognition award for public service in Nigeria. The honourary must be contributing to either individual, state or local community. It could either be through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eligibility requires that the recipient must be a living public servant or private citizen who has e consistently excelled in a given influence, have a good character standing and must be leading in service and innovation.

The recipient must have shown an act of service beyond their given mandate to impact their society positively.

Source: Legit.ng