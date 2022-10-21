United Kingdom (UK) - The King of England, Charles III, has sent a condolence message to President Muhammadu Buhari over the "devastating floods across Nigeria."

King Charles III's condolence message was contained in a letter he personally signed and released on Friday, October 21.

King Charles III of England sent a condolence message to President Buhari over the floods in Nigeria. Photo credits: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Floods in Nigeria

Many states in Nigeria are currently experiencing flooding. Over 600 people have died in the worst flooding the country has seen in a decade.

A report by BBC stated that some 1.3 million people have been displaced, and more than 200,000 homes have been destroyed.

King Charles III reacts

In the letter sighted by Legit.ng, King Charles III said he and his wife were sad about the flooding, which has caused many deaths.

The British monarch said the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as the country takes steps to recover "from these truly terrible events."

The full letter reads:

"Your Excellency, Dear Mr President,

"I wanted you to know how deeply saddened both my wife and I are to hear of the many people who have lost their loved ones and whose lives have been so dreadfully affected as a consequence of the devastating floods across Nigeria.

"We remember with the greatest affection our visits to Nigeria and the kindness of the people we met.

"However inadequate this may be under such tragic circumstances, our most heartfelt sympathy is with all those who have suffered so much, and our thoughts are with those working to support the recovery efforts.

"I know that the United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Nigeria as you recover from these truly terrible events.

"Charles R."

Source: Legit.ng