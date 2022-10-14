Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned the action of the president for giving national awards to 470

The NNPP stalwart disclosed that 440 of the 470 awardees should be in jail across Nigeria because of their doubtful characters

Galadima, in his opinion, said the award should be given to those Nigerians who have never been followed by the ICPC or EFCC

FCT, Abuja - A former ally and kinsman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, has criticised the President's recent national honours awarded to some Nigerians.

Galadima alleged that no less than 440 of the 470 honourees should be jailed across the country, The Punch reported.

The stalwart of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), while speaking on Arise TV on Friday, October 14, alleged that some of those who bagged the national awards have “doubtful characters.”

The elder statesman said he had never taken a chieftaincy title before and that if he had his way, he would remove the Galadima because it is a title, but it has been on his certificate since childhood.

He stressed that President Buhari criticised former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan for giving national awards to questionable Nigerians.

The former ally to the president maintained that the award should be given to those who have never been pursued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His statement reads in part:

“Let me tell you, of the 447 people that were given these national awards, I think 440 of them need to be in prisons rather than parading themselves as people who deserved an honour.”

He goes on to say:

“Who is it among those that he gave these national honours have impeccable characters? for me, these awards should be given to people who have retired with unblemished careers and have not been followed by either ICPC or EFCC.”

