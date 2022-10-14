President Buhari's proposed budget for 2023 increases funding for Nigerian Universities

This is understandable, considering the current crisis between academic staff and the federal government

The University of Nigeria and the Ahmedu Bello University are among the universities with the largest budget allocations in 2023

The federal government has increased its allocations to federal universities across the country.

Details from the 2023 proposed budget analysed by Legit.ng showed that all universities and technical colleges received a higher allocation from the previous year.

You will recall that President Muhammdu Buhari, on Friday, 7 October 2022 submitted to the National Assembly a N20.5 trillion proposed Budget for 2023.

President Buhari presents the 2023 budget proposal to the National assembly

Source: Facebook

2023 proposed Budget details

The Budget, which was titled “fiscal sustainability and transition budget” is the highest in Nigeria's history and also19% higher than the 2022 budget.

Due to the 8-month face-off between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), budget allocations for Nigerian universities were of serious interest.

And indeed, the federal government decided to adjust upwards what will be available for universities to spend.

Universities with the highest budget

The University of Nigeria, Nsuka (UNN) will receive the most funding for 2023, followed by Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and the University of Lagos.

UNN has been given N29.36 billion for 2023, an increase from N23.97 billion in the 2022 budget.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU) also obtained a N25.84 billion budget increase for 2023, up from N22.57 billion in the previous year's budget (2022).

The University of Lagos' budget increased from N14.06 billion in 2022 to N22.37 billion in 2023.

Top 12 federal universities with the highest allocation

University Of Nigeria, Nnsuka- N29.36bn

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria- N25.84bn

University Of Lagos- N22.37bn

University Of Calabar N21.52bn

University Of Benin- N19.53bn

University Of Ibadan- N19.28bn

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka- N18.36bn

University Of Ilorin- N18.13bn

Obafemi Awolowo University- N16.32bn

University Of Technology, Owerri- N14.31bn

University Of Jos- N14.23bn

Bayero University- N13.48bn

ASUU complicit in the menace of corruption in universities, says Buhari

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 4, accused ASUU of complicity in the menace of corruption in Nigeria's tertiary education sector.

President Buhari spoke in an address during the fourth National Summit on Diminishing Corruption in the Public Sector.

The event was jointly organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

