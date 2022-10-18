Two people have lost their lives in Niger state after some daredevil gunmen attacked Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital Hospital, Gulu

Also, report has it that doctors and pharmacists among others were also kidnapped by the criminals

Eye witnesses claimed that the gunmen came in their numbers shooting sporadically without any challenge by security operatives

In what can be described as another bad news for Nigerians, daredevil gunmen have attacked the Abdulsalam Abubakar General Hospital Hospital, Gulu, Lapai local government area of Niger state.

According to Channels Television the gunmen who are suspected to be kidnappers, also killed two persons during the attack.

Going further, the news outlet reported that several persons including the hospital doctor and a pharmacist were among the several people abducted by the criminals.

According to eyewitnesses, the gunmen came in their numbers shooting sporadically while carrying out their operations without being challenged by security operatives or vigilantes.

One of the victims killed – retired medical personnel simply identified as Ya- Tachi – resides opposite the hospital.

Daredevil gunmen disrupt another Labour Party meeting in Enugu

Meanwhile, in what can be described as another bad day in the southeast, some gunmen have allegedly disrupted Labour Party meeting at Umuida, Igbo-Eze north local government area of Enugu state.

The gunmen arrived on two motorcycles and started shooting sporadically into the air, dispersing party members and setting a car, tricycles and motorcycles ablaze in the process.

The attack reportedly happened at two places; Umu Aji and Nkwo Iyida where party faithful were holding meetings.

Gunmen kill 3 policemen on duty in Enugu

For months, security operatives in Enugu have been under constant attacks. Some have lost their lives to these attacks.

On Wednesday, September 7, three police officers on night patrol were killed by gunmen in the state.

The sad incident occurred around 10.30pm at Block Bus stop, New Haven in front of a popular supermarket. Eyewitnesses said the shootings lasted less than one minute.

Confirming the incident, Enugu police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the deceased policemen were on a moving patrol van when the assailants suddenly opened fire on them.

