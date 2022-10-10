A notorious bandit leader in Kaduna State, Ali Dogo, and 30 of his foot soldiers have been neutralised by Nigerian troops in an airstrike over the weekend.

An impeccable military source confirmed to our correspondent that Dogo, also known as Yellow, and his gang members, were neutralised by airstrikes undertaken by the Air Component of Operation WHIRL Punch, The Punch reported.

While confirming the bombardments of Yellow and his fighters, the source noted that the notorious bandit leader and his men had fled from Niger State to one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area for safety, following NAF aircraft sustained bombardments on his location in Niger, recently.

“Unfortunately for them, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo’s house, leaving everybody in the building neutralized including Yellow”.

It was also gathered that separate bombardments on the same day targeting terrorists at a location 33 metres Northwest of Mando in Kaduna, were also undertaken.

The source said, “Following credible intelligence of terrorists leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the location was struck with several terrorists killed.”

Confirming the successful bombardment, NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the Nigerian Air Force would keep up bombardment of non-state actors in the Northwest.

He said, “The Air Component in keeping with the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, would continue to sustain offensive operations against these criminal elements in collaboration with the Land Component and other security agencies to rid the Joint Operations Area and indeed the entire Northwest of terrorism and other acts of criminality”.

