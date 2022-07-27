The General Overseer of the Omega Power Ministry, OPM, Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere has narrated how he was homeless some years ago

According to the popular man of God, he slept under a bridge some 15 years ago and was unable to go to school due to poverty

He made the revelation on Facebook even as he says God has lifted him to sit with presidents after his tough days

The GO of OPM church, Apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere has said he had it tough while coming up in life as he had to sleep under a bridge some 15 years ago.

The man of God made a Facebook post saying he was unable to go to school due to poverty in his younger days.

The pastor said he slept under a bridge. Photo credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Source: Facebook

Apostle Gift is grateful to God

In the thanksgiving post, he was full of appreciation to God for helping him to now sit with presidents of countries.

Photos he has been sharing within the week indicate that he is in Liberia for the country's independent day celebration.

The man of God pledged his total commitment to God who has been of help to him, vowing to remain in his service.

The GO said on his verified Facebook page:

"God I give you all the glory. A man that was homeless 15 years ago. A man that worked as a gateman. A man that slept under bridge. A man that could not go to school because of poverty. Now seating with presidents of different countries.

"Even all my efforts to get security clearance for mummy and my daughter, was not possible. God I don’t think I deserve this Honour. Jehovah, you are a great God. GOD any day I bow to any other god, kill me in Jesus name."

Facebook users react

Babaluma Bin Al Saud said:

"Big congratulations man of God... na im make dem no dey judge book by the cover oooo."

Catherine Malachy Inyang commented:

"God will continue to decorate you all over the world."

