Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - The Ekiti state police command has paraded 32-year-old Olufemi Akindele, who allegedly stole N620,115 from an offering vault of the Christian Apostolic Church Campground at Ikeji Arakeji in Osun state.

The alleged thief was arrested on September 16 around 4:30am, BBC News Pidgin reported.

How Nigerian man steals over N600k from offering box in a church in Osun

In a statement released by the police authority, the suspect was arrested during a stop and search on Odo-Akure road.

According to the statement, the suspect was carrying a schoolbag full of different naira notes but confessed to the crime after interrogation.

He also revealed that he worked as a security guard in the church before penning down his resignation.

A statement by the Ekiti state police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, reads in part:

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he travelled all the way from Iropara Ekiti to the CAC Campground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State, to steal a cash sum of N620,115 from the offering vault of the church.”

Source: Legit.ng