Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the suspended spiritual director of the adoration ministry, Enugu, has begun his journey to the monastery

The man of God made the announcement on Wednesday morning in a new video shared on the official Facebook page of the church

The cleric called on his lovers and lovers of Christ to support him with their prayers as he obey the order of "my bishop", the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Callistus Onaga

Enugu, Enugu - Fr. Ejike Mbaka, the suspended spiritual coordinator of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, has demanded that the faithful members of the church support him with their prayers as he walks to the monastery.

Mbaka made the call in a new video shared on the official Facebook page of the church, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria - AMEN, on Wednesday, October 5.

Why was Mbaka suspended?

The cleric was suspended as the spiritual director while the church closed following his comment on the 2023 presidential election by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Callistus Onaga.

Three months later, the church was open, and at his first mass, Mbaka announced that he would go to the monastery for a period he did not know.

He also revealed that Onaga had appointed one of the ministry's leaders, Rev. Fr. Anthony Amadi, as the spiritual coordinator of AMEN till he returned from the monastery.

What happens as Mbaka move to the monastery?

The development did not go down well with church members, who protested and almost lynched Amadi before the church’s security came to his rescue.

But on Wednesday morning, Mbaka said, “God has plans for us, for a future and a hope, not of disaster. Remember God in that Jeremiah chapter 29 vs 14, He says, I will reverse your conditions”

