One of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Kogi state, Dr Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III, has passed away at the age of 80

Dr Maikarfi III, the Maigari of Lokoja, died in a private hospital in Abuja on Wednesday, September 28, after a brief illness

A statement by the secretary of the Lokoja traditional rulers council, Muhammed Nalado, indicates the monarch will be buried on Thursday, September 29

Lokoja, Kogi state - The secretary of the Lokoja traditional rulers council, Muhammed Nalado, has announced the death of the Maigari, Dr Muhammad Kabir Maikarfi III.

A statement released by Nalado indicates that the 80-year-old Maigari died on Wednesday evening, September 28, after a brief illness in a private hospital in Abuja, The Punch reported.

The Maigari of Lokoja in Kogi state, His Royal Highness, Dr Muhammadu Kabir Maikarfi III, has died at the age of 80. Photo credit: Elkabir Umar

Source: Facebook

He was one of the longest-serving traditional rulers in Kogi state, having ascended the throne in 1992. According to Leadership, the deceased celebrated his 30th anniversary on the Lokoja traditional stool a few months ago.

Legit.ng gathers that the late royal father will be buried on Thursday, September 29, in Lokoja at 4 pm.

Nigerians send condolence messages

Sodiq Taiwo commented on Facebook:

"Every soul shall taste may Almighty Allah forgive him and enlarge his grave."

NwanyiNgwo1 Page said:

"May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the good people of Lokoja."

Agya Maikasa said:

"May his soul rest with the Lord."

Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir: Prominent traditional ruler dies in northern state

In another related development, one of Katsina Emirate Council’s top kingmakers, Alhaji Nuhu Abdulkadir, has reportedly passed away.

The Kauran Katsina and District Head of Rimi, aged 77, died at his residence in the early hours of Tuesday, August 23. He suffered a brief illness shortly after celebrating his 40th anniversary on the throne of Rimi.

The death of the monarch was confirmed by a member of the family, Alhaji Aminu Nuhu-Abdulkadir, Leadership also reported.

Chief Joel Joram-Fwa: Tragedy in northern Nigeria as prominent first-class monarch dies

Similarly, Chief Joel Joram-Fwa, the first-class traditional ruler of the Mbula Kingdom in Adamawa state is dead.

The acting Murum Mbula, Fenny Fwa, confirmed the monarch’s death.

Legit.ng gathered that Joram-Fwa died on Sunday, May 16, at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, at the age of 82, after a brief illness.

