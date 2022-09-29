Global site navigation

Black Wednesday as 20 Persons Reportedly Burnt to Death in Kogi Tanker Accident
Nigeria

Black Wednesday as 20 Persons Reportedly Burnt to Death in Kogi Tanker Accident

by  Nurudeen Lawal
  • Many people reportedly died when a petrol-laden tanker lost control and fell on a bridge at Maboro river in Ankpa LGA, Kogi state
  • Residents described the accident which occurred on Wednesday, September 28, as the goriest they've seen, saying "over 20" were burnt to death
  • Though the FRSC command in Kogi state confirmed the incident, it said the casualty could not yet be ascertained

Ankpa LGA, Kogi state - More than 20 persons were reportedly burnt to death when a petrol-laden tanker lost control and fell on a bridge at Maboro river in Ankpa local government area of Kogi state on Wednesday, September 28.

An eyewitness, according to a report by Daily Trust, said the incident happened around 3.30pm.

Tanker accident/Kogi state/Persons burnt to death
A police officer stands at the scene of a fuel tanker fire at Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on June 22, 2021. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP
Source: Getty Images

Residents speak after accident

A resident of Ankpa identified as Usman Ahmed said the exact number of casualties had not been ascertained as many people were in the river when the tanker lost control, fell and exploded on the bridge.

"It’s horrible. The most gory scene I have seen in my life,” Ahmed was quoted as saying.

Another resident noted that the accident was the second major disaster in Ankpa within one month.

"This one is the most horrible. Over twenty persons were burnt to death, some beyond recognition," the unnamed resident said.

FRSC confirms incident

Meanwhile, Kogi state's FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, confirmed the incident, saying the casualty could not be ascertained.

“‘My boys are there, putting the pieces together. We don’t know the number of dead yet. A tanker, two buses and two motorcycles were involved”, he said.

Tragedy strikes in Lagos as seven passengers burnt alive near Third Mainland Bridge

In another related development, a terrible accident occurred in Lagos state, on Sunday, September 25.

This is as a commercial bus caught fire, killing seven passengers while others were injured, in a Mazda bus with registration number KJA 699 GY. The sad incident happened at the popular Iyana Oworo near the Third Mainland Bridge.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), it was discovered on arrival at the scene that a commercial bus with 14 passengers was on fire.

