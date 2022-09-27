Nigeria's Independence day is celebrated every Ist of October, to mark the freedom from British rule which occurred in 1960

The government of Nigeria celebrates this holiday annually with different colourful activities from the state level to the national level

Interestingly, these activities are quite important for the citizens and the government; as it takes everyone back to the memory lane of the nation's great history and serves as a reflection of Nigeria's journey so far

The 1st of October is a very important day for all Nigerians, at home and abroad.

It is the day we gained our independence from the British empire.

To celebrate Nigeria’s 62nd independence day, here is a list of selected six exciting activities that makes the day remarkable.

Important activities that make Independence Day remarkable. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Quick facts about Nigeria

Located in West Africa, Nigeria today counts as one of the leading nations on the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It has one of the biggest and fastest-growing economies in Africa and also has the most diverse people of any African country.

At the same time, though, the country still struggles to get out of the shadow of its bloody history; especially from poverty, corruption and grappling economy.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into interesting activities to mark the day;

1. The Holiday

There is a public holiday attached to the Independence day celebration and workers are always excited to for this day as it affords them the luxury of time to spend with their loved ones, go on visitations, visit fun parks and lastly but most important, get a handful of rest, before returning back to work.

Offices and markets will close on this day and the citizens take to the street dressed in green and white to celebrate, so it's a special holiday but not a lengthy one, a brisk one to be precise.

2. The president's address to the nation

The president's address to the public, its citizen, marks the beginning of the festivities that is broadcasted on radio and television and even streamed on online.

Interestingly, this year would be President Muhammadu Buhari's last speech as president of Nigeria.

The president's speech brings about hope for the people and as well fuels the desire to keep striving for the best even as we forge ahead as a nation.

3. The Nigerian Armed Forces parade

The Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the workforce, and national education services all celebrate this day with the public, with their parade, as their uniforms make the event more colorful and brighter.

Primary and secondary schools are also not left out as they would also perform a parade in various state capitals and local government areas.

4. Celebration around the world and within Nigeria

Ever heard the statement, ‘Nigerians need no excuse to party?’ Whenever Nigerians are gathered, there’s always a reason to party hard!

Nigerian Independence Day celebration is often one that is never ignored as it is celebrated at home and abroad.

Nigerians celebrate the independence of this great nation, through music, food, sounds, and sights.

The celebration runs through the first week of the month of October, and its never a dull moment with Nigerians at home.

5. Live Broadcast of programmes (state and federal)

All Nigerians look forward to the independence day celebration.

From the live speeches of the president on television and radio to the spectacular cultural dances and songs performed by the students from different states.

Most importantly the public holiday that comes with celebrating this great country, gives everyone the opportunity to reflect on the accomplishments of this great nation.

6. Visit to Amusement parks, tourist sites, beaches, cultural centres/historical sites

This independence day holiday affords many the opportunity to take a trip to the Amusement Parks, state and federal Cultural Centers, historical sites, tourist beaches and sites and many more amazing attractions.

It's one way to reflect and another way to have a good time and give yourself a nice treat.

FG declares holiday to mark Independence Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government on Wednesday, September 28, declared Monday, October 3, a public holiday.

The holiday, according to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior, is to mark the nation’s Independence anniversary.

Aregbesola also used the opportunity to assure Nigerians of the government’s commitment to tackling all the challenges facing the nation.

Nigeria @ 62: Great nation, Greenland, Democracy, 3 other lovely composed songs that promote country's unity

Nigeria has produced superstar musicians that are globally recognised, but not many of them have released music that fosters the country's unity.

The country's citizens love music, which is evident in their lifestyle and fun-seeking people.

As part of Nigeria's 62nd Independence Day celebrations, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the beautiful songs that were specially dedicated to the country and its unity.

Source: Legit.ng