The suspected kidnap kingpin arrested in Abuja has been identified as John Ewa as against Lyon John

According to the police, before he went into full-time crime, Ewa John was a dispatch rider for a commercial bank

While working at the bank, Ewa, reportedly run several errands for his superior which gave him access to privileged information which was supplied to criminal

The story of John Ewa, the suspected kidnap kingpin behind a series of high-profile kidnap incidents in BayelsasState that was recently arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder in Abuja has stunned Nigerians.

Vanguard reports that as against the name Lyon John that trended on social media, the suspect’s real name is John Ewa.

Bayelsa "big boy" and arrested kidnapper, John Ika Ewa, aka "John Lyon" was a former dispatch rider for a bank. Photo credit: John Ani.

Here are some you need to know about him:

He changed name to John Lyon when he was a dispatch rider at a commercial bank. He was sacked due alleged involvement in criminal activities at the bank. While working at the bank who had access to privileged information due to him running errands for superiors supplied to criminal elements to carry out operations. After he was sacked, Ewa recruited boys to run a kidnap syndicate with specialisation in kidnapping high profile residents of the state. Security men got on the trail of Ewa after the arrest of two suspects, Kingsley Innocent and Godlives Donald involved in the kidnap of Mr Danjuma Emeije a manager with Premium Trust Bank Yenagoa. Ewa runs Lyon Interior hub as cover for his criminal activities. He is also known for his lavish lifestyle spending at night clubs in Yenagoa. He reportedly masterminded the kidnap of the sister to former governor Seriake Dickson. During interrogation Ewa confessed to have been involved in only two kidnap incidents Ewa will soon be paraded before the media.

