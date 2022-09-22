The minister, federal ministry of Humanitarian, Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Umar has been praised by SAP

According to the institution, the minister deserved to be appreciated for approving them as a training centre

Meanwhile, the founder of the institution, Pastor pastor Bassey James praised President Buhari for touching the lives of ordinary Nigerians

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The minister of Humanitarian, Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Umar has been lauded by the management of Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state for approving the institution as a training Center for the 2022 N-power program on animations and script writing.

The founder of the institution Pastor pastor Bassey James who commended the minister said Akwa Ibom based really appreciated the gesture of the minister who deem it worthy of the school to host the programme.

Pastor Bassey James has praised Buhri over Npower programme: Photo credit: Bassey James/Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

Bassey James also assured the minister the institution would provide necessary amenities that will give comfort to the participants throughout their stay for the program.

Sadiya Umar has been praised for approving Souther Atlantic Polytechnic for NPower training. Photo: Sadiya Umar

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

James praised President Buhari for touching the lives of Nigerians, ex[pecially the less privileged persons in the society.

Going further, Bassey James revealed that since he got the letter of approval from N-power, the management has acquired more equipment, solar power light and had spent millions of naira to fix more facilities as demanded by N-power and consultant officials to ensure the program is successful.

Bassey Jmaes also thanked the Team Lead and the consultant for giving the school a pass mark on infrastructure.

He said the accolades motivated the school to use 2 weeks to complete a standard restaurant.

N-Power beneficiary reveals how he makes fortune in tea business through N30,000 stipend

Meanwhile, Mohammed Malami, a beneficiary of the N-Power programme a federal government-sponsored youth empowerment scheme, has revealed how he set up a thriving tea recipe business with his monthly stipend.

Malami, who is based in Gashua headquarters of Bade local government area in Yobe state, exclusively disclosed to Daily Trust that he was among the 2016 first batch beneficiaries of the scheme.

Legit.ng gathered that he said although he did not start enjoying the N30,000 monthly stipend as early as his mates, he never dropped his intention to invest the money whenever it came.

Source: Legit.ng