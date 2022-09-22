Unites States, New York - To strengthen accountability in public institutions in Nigeria, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has launched its SDG 16 report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At the launch, which took place at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGASS) in New York on Tuesday, September 20 CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani, said the SGD 16 is the 5th edition of a series of annual shadow reports.

CISLAC said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has had a good run in combatting money laundering. Photo: CISLAC

Source: Facebook

Presenting the report, Rafsanjani pointed out some factors affecting Nigeria, which are contained in the report. He said while the country did not make progress in some areas, Nigeria made progress in money laundering and asset recovery compared to past years.

Rafsanjani also stated that the progress in these areas was due to some legislation made by the National Assembly.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"In this year's report, CISLAC notes an improvement in two indicators as compared to three in 2021 and six in 2019.

"This improvement which can be seen in the policy areas of money laundering and asset recovery is attributed to the passage and assent into law of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill and Proceeds of Crime Management Bill in May 2022.

CISLAC also decried the spate of insecurity in the country, stating that insecurity has raised concern among citizens.

Rafsanjani also noted that low revenue generation is another issue rocking the country, adding that it has led to an enormous increase in borrowing.

CISLAC report makes case for freedom of speech, press freedom

In his report, Rafsanjani also sighted press freedom as another factor where the country is not making progress.

According to him, the government's attempt to fine some media houses over their reportage on the country's security situation proves his position.

"The worsening insecurity across Nigeria has raised concern amongst citizens. In addition, there is a high level of corruption amidst the increased national debt.

"As seen in the 2021 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released globally by Transparency International where Nigeria scored 24 out of 100 points which is its worst since 2012 when the methodology of the CPI was reformed."

The report also dwelled on Nigeria's inabilities and shortcomings in revenue generation over the past few years.

The report revealed that these shortcomings have reduced Nigeria into a country that depends highly on loans.

As contained in the report, Nigeria's revenue in the first quarter of the year hit N1.63 trillion, a low turnover that could not pay the debt of the country for that same quarter which amounts to N1.94 trillion.

Meanwhile, another aspect of the report dwelled on freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Rafsanjani said there has been no tangible progress in these areas while making reference to the fine that was meted on a popular media house in Nigeria for publishing content that is newsworthy.

He said:

"On the global Press Freedom Index (PFI) released by Reporters without Borders, Nigeria fell 9 places to 129/180 on the 2022 PFI as against 120/180 on the 2021 PFI."

Source: Legit.ng