President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of Salihu Dembos as the new director general of NTA

Dembos' appointment was announced by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday Morning, September 21

Before his appointment, Dembos was the executive director of the NTA marketing department and has garnered over 20 years of experience in the media profession

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of Salihu Dembos as the new director general and chief executive officer for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Lai Muhammed, the minister of information and culture, announced the appointment of Dembos in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, September 21.

According to Muhammed, the appointment is to span for a period of 3 years in the first instance.

Who is Salihu Dembos, Buhari's new appointment?

Before his appointment, Dembos served as the executive director of the NTA's marketing department.

He has garnered over 20 years of career experience in the media profession.

The media guru had served as general manager at two different NTA stations: Lokoja, the Kogi state capital and Kano state.

He has also been a zonal director of the NTA Kaduna, among other appointments.

Source: Legit.ng