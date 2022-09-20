The Nigerian Senate will on Wednesday, September 21, screen the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola

The President of the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan confirmed the development on Tuesday, September 20, during session

Lawan urged all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required rigorous drilling of the Acting CJN

On Wednesday, September 21, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, will be screened for confirmation by the Senate.

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan made this announcement on Tuesday, September 20, at the plenary, The Punch reported.

The Senate will on Wednesday screen the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Facebook

Lawan urged senators to honour the day for the screening of the new CJN

Lawan accordingly appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required screening of the Acting CJN for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria, The Nigerian Tribune report also confirmed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said,

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Please, as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise.”

Meanwhile, Ariwoola was appointed as the acting CJN after Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad resigned as the head of the country’s judiciary in June 2022.

Justice Ariwoola takes oath of office as acting CJN

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had sworn-in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ariwoola, a 62-year-old justice, resumed acting CJN following the resignation of Justice Muhammad Tanko, who had resigned on health grounds.

Meanwhile, Justice Ariwoola will be functioning on an acting basis pending when he will be confirmed by the national judicial council (NJC).

President Buhari breaks silence on former CJN's resignation, confers biggest Nigerian award to Tanko

President Buhari on Monday, June 27, conferred the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on the retired chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

Tanko received the award from the president hours after he resigned on health grounds as the CJN and handed office over to his successor, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Congratulating the former CJN for his service to the judiciary and the country, President Buhari said Tanko dealt firmly with the issues of the reckless and indiscriminate grant of ex-parte orders that was assuming serious dimensions.

Source: Legit.ng