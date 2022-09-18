Vice president Yemi Osinbajo departed Nigeria for London, the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 17

Yemi Osinbajo arrived in London in time for the late Queen Elizabeth's funeral scheduled to take place on Monday, September 19

The vice president would also use the opportunity of his time in London to attend some events in the United Kingdom

Nigeria's vice president, Yemi Osinbanjo, on Saturday, September 17, arrived in London to join many world leaders present to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

The vice president is expected to represent Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari at the funeral of the late Queen.

Yemi Osinbajo arrived in London on Saturday, September 17, for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Vanguard

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reports that Osinbaho is in London to attend a number of events on Sunday and Monday, including the State funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom foreign secretary, James Cleverly, before his return to Nigeria after Monday’s state funeral.

The late Queen who reigned for seven decades as the longest-serving monarch will be laid to rest on Monday, September 19.

