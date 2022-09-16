Dorothy Dike and her son, Osinachi Ndukwe, have wept openly over their car which was being auctioned in Lagos

The vehicle which was bought at the rate of N1.8.million on hired purchase was being auctioned for N450,000

Lagos state government has organised the public auction of over 134 abandoned and forfeited vehicles

Emotions were let loosed on Thursday when a widow, 49, Dorothy Dike and her son, Osinachi Ndukwe, wept openly as they begged for price reduction while their only vehicle bought at the rate of N1.8.million on hired purchase was being auctioned for N450,000.

Lagos State Government through its Ministry of Justice and The state Taskforce, organised the public auction of over 134 abandoned and forfeited vehicles, at Lagos State Task Force’ headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja, where a crowd of auctioneers, agents, buyers and vehicle owners tried to outwit one another.

Dorothy Dike and her son, Osinachi Ndukwe, have wept openly over their car. Photo: Vanguard Newspaper

A private auction House took charge of the event under the supervision of Mrs Arinola Ogbara -Banjoko of Lagos State Special Crimes Coordinator (Mobile Court) and Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Shola Jejeloye, the Chairman, State task Force.

At about about 12.35pm, Eorothy and her son who had earlier jumped for joy when their mini bus (Korope), with number plate, ANAMBRA NEN 347 YX, was displayed for auction with an opening bid of N50,000 but the joy was short lived.

Few minutes later, the atmosphere changed as they wept profusely, rolled on the ground and begged for price reduction as the bid kept going up and hit N430, 000.

The bid was about to close when suddenly the mother and son shouted N450,000 loudly, “help us, help us, please, don’t increase the price again. We cannot afford this but we are hopeful that the vehicle will be ours so that we can work again and raise money to feed ourselves.”

The Imo State-born widow was heartbroken to the extent that all she could muttered was: “Help me, help me. I am happy to repurchase the bus but the problem is that we cannot afford N450,000.

“I am a widow with two children and I hawk herbs on the streets of Lagos for survival.

“When we heard that the bus will be auctioned today, we borrowed N59,000 to attend the event. Unfortunately, the price for the bus was closed at N450,000,” she lamented.

