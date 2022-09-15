The YorubaKoya Initiatives says there is no division among the sons and daughters of the southwest

According to the group, the unity of purpose and dignity will set the region on the path of development

Top Yoruba leaders and elders were also hailed for their contributions to the development of the southwest region

FCT, Abuja - A socio-political group and advocate of the Yoruba agenda, YorubaKoya Initiatives (YI) has declared that there is no division among the sons and daughters of the southwest in any form, saying the unity of purpose and dignity will set the region on the path of development.

The group also commended its Grand Patron, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, its patron, Senator Ajayi Boroffice and the popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, among others for their efforts in protecting the interests of the region.

Yorubakoya commended the Ooni of Ife and other Yoruba leaders. Photo credit: Ife Palace

In a statement sent to journalists on Thursday, September 15, the president of Yorubakoya, Asiwaju Sunday Akinyemi, popularly known as Yellow, said this after his recent interface with various groups, traditional rulers, lawmakers and other top Yoruba sons and daughters.

He stated that he has come to the realisation that the region is one and will always remain firm and steadfast in the quest for progress, unity and independence of Yorubaland.

Asiwaju Ayinyemi said he has briefed the group's southwest coordinators who paid him a visit recently in Ibadan on the outcome of his Abuja meeting with some notable Yoruba leaders, including some senators and House of Representatives members in attendance.

The statement said the coordinators' visit to the president and founder of the group, is part of the preparations for its forthcoming national conference slated to hold in Lagos state and billed to attract personalities across the Yoruba race.

The statement re-echoed Ooni's message through Senator Boroface at a recent meeting held in Abuja that "Yoruba is one and there's no division in the southwest."

According to the statement, the Yoruba group appreciate the good work Prof Banji Akintoye and Sunday Ighoho are doing, most especially in the quest for adequate security in the region.

It added:

“We also appreciate our governors for the initiative of Amotekun Corps which is meant to reduce insecurity in our land to the barest minimum. History will not forget them in a hurry.

“Yoruba race will always appreciate the efforts of our past and present heroes in the region, most especially, Otunba Gani Adam, the Aare Onakakanfo, who has been a frontrunner for the development, security and independence of Yoruba race.

“Prof. Banji Akintoye, Mr. Sunday Ighoho and host of others who have been supportive also to the course of independence for the race.”

