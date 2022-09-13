One of Nigeria's first-class monarchs, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has praised the entrepreneurial spirit of the Nigerian youth

The Ooni, who visited a health tech centre in Lagos, said the Nigerian government should rally around enterprising Nigerian

He praised the founder of the centre, Niyi Olajide, for his enterprising spirit and said the founder typifies the average Nigerian mindset

His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, recently visited the Lagos offices of Cavista Nigeria and lauded its founder and chairman Niyi John Olajide for his strides in creating advanced technology as a tool for development and job creation.

During the visit, the Ooni further stated that the giant strides of Olajide, from Ekiti State, should not go unnoticed.

Ooni lauds Nigerian youths, seek government support

Stereotypes against Nigerian youths wrong

The Nigerian monarch, speaking to Legit.ng, lauded the enterprising spirit of the Nigerian youths encapsulated in Olajide, saying that the Nigerian government should support tech entrepreneurs in the country.

He said:

"Despite the stereotype woven around Nigerian youths, Olajide has proven himself to be a worthy ambassador putting Nigeria on the world map as a problem-solver.," the Ooni said. "The purpose of my visit is to show my unflinching support for him and task the government to encourage technology businesses and entrepreneurs to achieve their dreams by creating an enabling environment."

He said Olajide, the founder and president of leading global healthcare technology company Axxess, a global partner to Cavista, is setting an extraordinary example for other business leaders.

The Ooni said

"At a time when the best brains of our young people are relocating out of Nigeria due to a harsh economic climate, Olajide is in Nigeria utilizing his wealth of experience to create opportunities for job creation while ensuring consistent development of technology solutions in healthcare delivery across Africa," the Ooni emphasized.

"Olajide is doing a lot, not only for himself but for the Nigerian youths he has engaged."

"Nigeria requires more than 65% of its total young population to take the lead in instituting modern governance and leadership, as well as establishing the noblest economic outlooks capable of competing favorably with any nation in the world through their entrepreneurial spirit."

Axxess was created in 2007 as an IT consulting firm and has pioneered innovative healthcare solutions using cutting-edge technology to solve complex challenges in healthcare in North America and Africa. Today, the firm is trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide.

Olajide said

"With investments in Cavista Nigeria, where more than 250 software engineers are currently employed, we provide cloud-based solutions that can be used anytime, anywhere, so people can receive the absolute best healthcare efficiently and in the privacy and comfort of wherever they call home," Olajide said.

The first-class monarch stated that the founder's challenges struck a chord with him and asked Nigerian youths to believe in their dreams.

Olajide noted he kick-started his entrepreneurial journey during his days at the University of Texas at Dallas, where the vision for Axxess was conceived.

He said that Axxess has a diverse pool of employees representing more than 45 countries worldwide.

