Uju Anya, a Nigerian-born professor who teaches at a US university, has revealed a death threat to her life following her tweet of excruciating death wishes for Queen Elizabeth II

Anya also accused Amazon founder Jeff Bezos of inciting the public against her and putting her life in danger

The professor said she doesn't use Facebook, but there have been some statements credited to her that she supports IPOB and other secessionists groups

Nigerian-born professor, Uju Anya, has disclosed that her life is in danger since she tweeted about the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8.

Anya is a professor of second language acquisition at the department of Modern Languages at Carnegie Mellon University, United States of America, The Punch has reported.

What has Uju Anya done?

The profession made the headline on Thursday when she wrote:

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”

The tweet had since been deleted for violating the Twitter rule, Anya disclosed that her account has also been ‘logged off’ from Twitter for the same reason.

Uju Anya accuses Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, of putting her life in danger

She alleged that Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, is inciting the public against her and putting her in harm’s way.

Bezos, who is rumoured to be a huge contributor to the university Anya teaches, quoted her post saying,

“This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”

Anya had replied Bezos:

“May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonisers.”

Is Uju Anya on Facebook?

She said, “I feel like my life is in danger. I don’t feel safe anymore because of these lies being peddled around against me. I left Facebook four years ago.

I don’t have a Facebook account. People are putting out fake statements, saying I am a member and financier of IPOB or Independent Biafra or any political candidate like that, and they are using a fake Facebook account that bears my name.

It is a lie. There is nothing like that.

