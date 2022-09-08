The longest-serving monarch in the history of the British Empire, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96.

The death of the highly recognised by billions of people globally was announced at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, September 8.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in London on April 21, 1926, and only became queen by an accident of history.

Her father became king George VI in 1936 when his elder brother, Edward VIII, abdicated to marry a twice-divorced American, Wallis Simpson.

That made princess “Lilibet” heir to the throne.

She and her husband, Philip Mountbatten, were in Kenya on February 6, 1952, when news reached them of her father’s death, making her the new monarch.

She returned to Britain immediately and on June 2, 1953, was crowned queen of the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon (modern-day Sri Lanka).

She automatically became head of state in the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth countries.

With a sense of duty instilled in her since childhood, the queen carried out hundreds of engagements yearly, from receptions for foreign dignitaries to awarding civilian and military honours and royal visits worldwide.

Nigeria directly become one of her responsibility as a colony under the British colonial master and the different battles between the regions in the country had made governance difficult, which was why it was earlier divided into three regions, the north, east and western regions.

During her reign, the British parliament made an act that gave Nigeria her independence within the commonwealth on October 1, 1960.

The country then have a new constitution, referred to as the independent constitution, that brought about a federal system of government with an elected prime minister and ceremonial head of state.

Thus, Nigeria got her independence when the queen was at the age of 34 and was named Queen of Nigeria until the country become republic in 1963

