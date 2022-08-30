Justice Inyang Ekwo of the FCT federal high court has been urged to reverse his judgment that ordered the release of David Ukpo's bio-data

David Ukpo is the victim of the alleged organ harvesting scandal involving Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice

The bio-data is expected to be sent to the London for the continuation of Senator Ekweremadu's trial

FCT, Abuja - The alleged victim in the ongoing organ harvesting scandal, David Ukpo has prayed to the Federal High Court in Abuja for a reversal of its decision to release his bio-data for the trial of the accused, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife Beatrice in a London court.

As reported by The Nation newspaper, the Ukpo through his counsel, Bamidele Igbinedion queried that neither he nor the Attorney General of the Federation was included in the suit that led to the Friday, July 1 verdict by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are both on trial in London for the alleged organ harvesting scandal. Photo: TheCable

What Ukpo's suit says

Ukpo said his fundamental human rights were breached and his consent was taken for granted in the lead-up to the verdict by the FCT high court.

In the fresh suit filed by Ukpo, the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Stanbic IBTC Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System were all included as defendants.

Ukpo in his suit is urging the FCT high court to apply redress and stop the defendants and other parties involved in the initial judgment from gaining access to his personal information.

