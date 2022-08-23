The federal government has invited qualified Nigerians to apply for recruitment as prospective volunteers in the areas of teaching, lecturing and medical services

Successful applicants will be posted to various institutes in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Uganda, Seychelles, Zanzibar and Jamaica

The scheme is an important tool of Nigeria's foreign policy, designed to foster cooperation with other countries

FCT, Abuja - The Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC), ministry of foreign affairs has invited qualified Nigerians to apply for recruitment as prospective volunteers in the areas of teaching, lecturing and medical services.

According to the corps, successful applicants will be posted to various institutes under the Republic of Benin, the Republic of Niger, the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Seychelles, Zanzibar, Jamaica.

The Buhari-led government has shown commitment towards funding the DTAC programme. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Prospective candidates are required to possess qualifications and experience in various studies, Health Science lecturers in various fields, Engineering and Technology lecturers, Maritime Institute lecturers, Science and Education lecturers, Management Sciences lecturers, Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and Artisans.

The closing date for the application is Friday, September 16 while interested and qualified candidates are advised to submit their application either online, a hard copy at the directorate or by post.

All Applications should be submitted to the Directorate by hand or by post to the office in Abuja or by email: info@dtac.gov.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.

Individuals who have served before under the TAC scheme are not eligible and therefore need not apply

Also, individuals who attended the last interview and orientation need not apply

Submission of application is also free.

Federal govt deploys aid volunteers to needy African countries

Last year, DTAC dispatched 33 volunteers to Uganda, while more were deployed to other neighbouring needy African countries.

The move was in response to humanitarian needs to cushion the biting economic downturn.

All those deployed are currently lecturing in Ugandan universities until the year 2023.

Peace keeping: Nigeria deploys police officers to Somalia

In a related development, at least 144 Nigerian police officers arrived in Somalia last year to boost stabilization efforts in the country where they are expected to mentor the Somali Police Force and assist in public order management.

While some of the officers were deployed to several states in the country, the remaining officials will serve in various roles in the capital, Mogadishu.

The officers perform duties like regular patrols at checkpoints, guard static duties, and other assignments that involve general policing.

