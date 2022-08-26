The first lady of Kebbi state, popularly known as the land of equity, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, has been honoured as a fellow of the African Institute of Public Health Professionals (AIPHP)

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi - Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the wife of the governor of Kebbi state, known as Land of Equity, has been inducted as a fellow of the African Institute of Public Health Professionals.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, August 26, the award was presented to the first lady on Sunday, August 14, at the state capital, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state first lady, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, bags fellowship of AIPHP Photo Credit: Kebbi State

Source: UGC

She was recognised for her outstanding contribution to significant innovation and progress in public health and cancer in Nigeria and the world.

According to the institute, fellows are selected due to their remarkable contributions and impact on the health of people within their proximity.

Shinkafi-Bagudu is the chief executive officer of the Medical Cancer Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The institute said that the first lady was awarded alongside 5 others the honour by the AIPHP for:

“their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance public health in Nigeria.”

