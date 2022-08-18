For over five months now, the academic activities of Nigerian students have been brought to a standstill

Despite intervention from prominent personalities, governors and even groups, ASUU and the federal government is yet to reach an agreement and the strike continues

Interestingly, the minister of Education has called on Nigerian students to drag ASUU to court and the union also, to pay the students for a wasted time during the six-month strike

There is a new development regarding the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Punch reports that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, August 18, said it is the responsibility of the union to compensate students for the time wasted during the six-month strike, not the federal government.

He also maintained that the government will not concede to the union’s demand to pay lecturers their emoluments for the six months of no academic activities.

The federal government has asked ASUU to compensate Nigerian students for wasted time. Photo credit: Chris Ngige

The minister asks students to sue ASUU

Adamu suggested that the affected students should “take ASUU to court” to claim damages incurred over the strike period.

The Education minister spoke at the 47th Session of the State House Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the federal government bears no liability to compensate millions of students grounded for six months over lost time.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Unique Moses said

"His coming out to talk now because Asuu told student note to vote in his party."

Osunobun Lewis Ogieriakhi insisted

"Government must pay for wasting ASUU time."

Omotosho Sikirulahi urged

"I believed the students know what to do in the next upcoming election 2023.let be wise and vigilant."

Toby Datubo Roland queried

"If the government have done the needful will ASUU be on strike?

"Who owns the universities, ASUU?

Victor Otega Mentie revealed

"Minister doesn't even know that some students are enjoying the strike"

Akinyosoye Tosin said

"Confused set of people. What a shame!!!

